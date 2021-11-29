Punjab: Mohali MC puts up notices to warn people against unapproved Kharar housing projects

After the fleeing of Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited (GBP), the district administration and the local bodies department have asked people to check the property whether it is approved. The Kharar Municipal Council (MC) has also put up notices at several places in the town warning people not to buy property in unapproved projects.

An MC officer told The Indian Express that the step had been taken after complaints had come to their notice that people were buying properties in unapproved projects and were getting duped.

“We had also got FIRs registered last year that many builders did not provide the basic amenities to the people who were living in the unapproved projects. It is always difficult to provide the basic infrastructure in the unapproved projects,” the officer added.

The Kharar MC’s notice says that people must check with the MC before buying any plot or flat if the project is approved. “People must check so that they don’t face problems later,” the notice reads.

The notices have been put up at various places at Kharar where the unapproved projects were coming up.

After the construction of a flyover at Kharar, many housing projects had come up in the town. Many small builders had built flats and also sold small plots in unapproved projects.

A senior MC official said that many small projects had come up in the peripheral area of Kharar where the builders had made small colonies and were selling the plots at much lesser prices than the actual prices.

“The builders are selling the plots of 60 to 90 square yards at very cheap rates. People with small income groups are easy targets of such builders. The buyers must come to the MC office to enquire about the projects,” the officer said.