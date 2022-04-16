Mohali MC to fine buildings where mosquito larvae is found

The Municipal Corporation (MC) shall impose fine in case mosquito larvae is found in under construction residential or commercial buildings in the city.

An agenda in this regard shall be brought up in the Mohali municipality house meeting that is scheduled on April 18.

Sources said that the Mohali civic body will impose the fine under three categories — residential and under construction residential sites (to be fined at Rs 200), constructed and under constructed commercial sites (to be fined at Rs 500), and constructed and under construction malls and multiplexes (to be fined at Rs 1000).

Among other agendas that are likely to be taken up during the April 18 meeting will be the agenda of handing over of internal roads built by GMADA to the civic corporation. The roads in Sectors 65, 68 and 70 shall be handed over to Mohali municipality.

The other important agenda includes the mechanical sweeping of internal roads of the city, for which the civic body has received a financial bid of Rs. 710 per km/per day.

The municipality had sent an agenda to the Punjab Local Bodies Department estimating total a cost of Rs 22 crore for a term of five years. The government, in turn, has however, approved a three year plan for around Rs 12 crore.

The agenda regarding the increase in budget for many development works —including that for road repair, after an increase in prices of tarcoal — is also likely to be taken up in the meeting. On an average, around Rs 20 lakh is likely be increased in the total expenditure of the road repair.