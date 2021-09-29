Mohali MC sees high drama over land allotment to cattle breeders

High drama was witnessed in the Municipal Corporation House meeting after the opposition councillors raised technical issues regarding allotment of land to the cattle breeders in Sector 91-74.

When the meeting started around 12 noon, the opposition councillors led by Gurmeet Kaur opposed the MC’s move to allot 3.54 acre land near the dumping ground. The councillors demanded that the MC must allot the land to the cattle breeders on a permanent basis.

The opposition councillors objected that they wanted a reply from the mayor, not from the councillors. The Congress councillors showed placards showing stray cattle in a bid to highlight the stray cattle menace in the city.

Meanwhile, the resolution was passed unanimously to provide land on rent for owners of cattle breeders and pets.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kamal Garg moved an amendment to the resolution to rent the land in lieu of lease which was accepted.

No male opposition councillor attends meeting

The councillors of Azad group, including Sukhdev Singh Patwari and Harpreet Singh Samana, who first raised the issue of allotment of land did not reach the meeting. The women counillors had led from the front and raised the issue. The Azad group which has 13 councillors in the MC House had been raising the issue of allotment of land terming it a scam.

Apart from this, another agenda item regarding developing a children’s park along with JCT under Amrut Mission and for developing a park in Industrial Area Phase 9 were also passed.

After the meeting, Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu, while answering questions of mediapersons, said that he would take care that the councillors of the opposition and the ruling party do not create a ruckus

in the House but address

the chair.