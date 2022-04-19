Mohali MC House meeting: Opp says officials take commission from contractors

The House meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC) ended abruptly Monday, amid allegations by the Opposition that the civic body officials take commission from contractors assigned to complete different works in the district. High drama was witnessed during the meeting when Opposition councillor and former Deputy Mayor Manjeet Sethi alleged that a contractor told him that some MC officials were taking commission from them, due to which many development works were delayed.

“The contractor told me that they give 13 per cent commission. I raised the issue in the House meeting. The mayor asked me to give a complain. The mayor must take suo motu action on the allegations,” he said.

Agendas passed

Meanwhile, the House passed several agendas during the meeting. Several councillors expressed concern over the sanitation situation in Mohali and said that janitors have been shifted from internal to main roads, which has adversely affected the sanitation system of the city. Responding to this, Commissioner Kamal Garg said that the problem arose due to a delay in giving out the contracts for mechanical sweeping. He said that the main roads are filled with fallen leaves, which made the cleaning of these roads critical, because of which workers have been shifted.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said that the House has resolved to pass mechanical sweeping as an agenda, and with the issuance of work order, it will be resolved. He said that outsourcing of janitors was also being done as an alternative arrangement and this would also solve the problem.

Apart from this, a resolution regarding the taking over of the newly constructed roads by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) within the limits of MC was also passed. The mayor informed the House that Sectors 48, 65, 68 and 71 have already been handed over to the MC but, due to non-completion of road works in these sectors, the roads were not handed over to the MC. The works of the completed roads will now be handed over to the MC.

Another important resolution was passed for challaning residential, commercial or buildings under construction, which might be breeding mosquito larvae due to stagnant water. A resolution was also passed to increase the estimated cost of road works, due to increase in the rate of bitumen.

Councillor lands in controversy

Congress councillor from Sector 70 Parmodh Mitra landed in controversy after he spoke against media persons. The issue was sorted out after he apologised.