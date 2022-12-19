scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Mohali mayor to appear before Local Bodies minister today; Opp plan next move in House

Sources said that even as the government deals with the mayor's clash of interest case — which may lead to Amarjeet Sidhu's removal — Opposition councillors in Mohali civic body have started plotting their next move.

At present the Congress has 37 councillors out of a total strength of 50.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu has been asked to appear before Punjab Local Bodies minister on December 20 in connection to a ‘clash of interest’ case.

Sources said that even as the government deals with the mayor’s clash of interest case — which may lead to Amarjeet Sidhu’s removal — Opposition councillors in Mohali civic body have started plotting their next move.

At present the Congress has 37 councillors out of a total strength of 50. The AAP has 10 councillors while three are independents.

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet, and his elder brother and former Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had joined the BJP earlier this year and had claimed the support of a majority of Congress councillors in the House despite the switch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

The councillors of Mohali on August 10 had lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Punjab Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited.

The department had subsequently issued a show cause notice to the mayor in September this year and asked him to file his reply within 15-days. In his reply on October 14, the mayor had called the complaint against him ‘politically motivated’and sought time for personal hearing in the case.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:44:14 pm
Next Story

Cops reconstruct police chowky with public help

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close