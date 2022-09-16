Mohali Mayor slapped with showcause for favouring housing society ‘in which he is a member’

The Local Bodies Department of Punjab government on Friday issued a showcause notice to Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu in connection to a ‘Clash of Interest’ complaint which was lodged by some sitting and some former councillors on August 10. The Mayor was given 15 days to submit his reply.

As per details, the councillors had lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies Department on August 10, alleging that the Mayor had favoured a housing society — Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited — by awarding tenders worth lakhs for carrying out development works. The councillors in their complaint had alleged that Mayor Sidhu was a member of the governing body of the society.

The Mayor, the councillors had said, is the chairman of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the civic body. The councillors alleged that by awarding the contracts to the society, the Mayor had violated the Municipal Corporation Act’s Section 63. The councillors hence demanded that Sidhu’s councillorship should also be cancelled.

Acting on the complaint, the Local Bodies Department on Friday issued the showcause notice to Sidhu asking him to clear his stand on the issue.

The notice issued to Sidhu states that in case the Mayor wanted to inspect any record pertaining to the complaint against him, he could do the same at the office of the department in Sector 35, Chandigarh. In case the Mayor didn’t file his reply within the stipulated time, the department shall consider that the Mayor did not want to reply and action would be initiated against him as per law.

Contacted, Mayor Amarjit Sidhu said that he was yet to receive a copy of the notice and he would consult his legal team once he does get a copy. If needed, he said, he shall also consider taking legal action.

The Indian Express had reported on August 11 about the complaint lodged by the councillors against the Mohali Mayor.

If action is initiated against the Mayor, the political scenario in the civic body is likely to change. Interestingly, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Sidhu and his brother Balbir Singh Sidhu had ditched the Congress to join the BJP earlier this year. The Congress, surprisingly though, still has not brought a No-Confidence motion against the Mayor, despite several party councillors having demanded the removal of the Mayor.

The Congress high command, however, had expelled Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal and Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party after they openly supported the Mayor’s decision to leave the party for the BJP.

In a 50-member Mohali civic body house, the Congress had 37 councillors, the AAP has 10, while three councillors are Independents. At least 18 Congress councillors, SIdhu claims, is with him, while the remaining 19 want his removal.e