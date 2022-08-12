‘Mohali mayor allotted projects worth Rs 50L to his own society’

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu has been allotting developmental work projects to a residential society of which he is a member and beneficiary, some sitting and former councillors have alleged in a complaint sent to the Additional Principal Secretary of Punjab.

The complainants alleged a ‘clash of interest’ and urged action to be taken against the mayor. Sidhu denied the allegations and said that all the work orders were passed in the House.

In a letter, councillors Sukhdev Singh Patwari, Ravinder Singh, Karamjit Kaur and former councillors Rajinder Parshad, Arun Sharma and Phoolraj Singh have alleged that the mayor, who is a member of the residential society Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited Phase VI since 2020, allotted various work orders to the society by violating the Municipal Act’s regulations.

The councillors said that they sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and found that as the chairman of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), which directly allots works to third parties to carry out development work on behalf of the Municipal Corporation (MC), he gave works to the society while being a member and beneficiary.

The F&CC had awarded development works to the society to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh. The works include laying of paver blocks, repair of roads and installation of kerb channels.

The complaint further claimed that it is evident that Sidhu was allotting works at the cost of the public exchequer to his own society to fraudulently make money.

The complainants also alleged that Sidhu did not disclose the fact that he was a member of the society and has accordingly violated Section 13 of the MC Act.

Denying all the allegations, the mayor told The Indian Express that all the work orders were passed by following due process and that the resolutions were passed in the House. He said that everything was done legally.