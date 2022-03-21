Mohali: Man sets fellow tenant on fire in Kharar

THE Kharar police booked a Patiala resident for allegedly setting his fellow tenant on fire after he had been expelled from his rented accommodation by their landlord.

The victim, Raj Kumar had been sharing a rented accommodation in Dashmesh Nagar here in Kharar with the accused in the case, namely, Aman.

He told the police that he was in his shop, a footwear store in GTB Nagar, on Saturday morning and at around 9.30 am, Aman came to his shop and started arguing with him.

He reportedly entered the shop with a can of petrol which he subsequently poured on Raj before setting him on fire.

Raj told the police that Aman would create nuisance every day, due to which he was removed by the landlord.

“Aman felt that I was responsible for his expulsion. I had nothing to do with it. This was the reason behind our argument,” Raj stated in his complaint.

According to police officials, Raj has been admitted at the Kharar civil hospital.

He is said to be in serious condition.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar (city) police station.

“We are verifying the criminal record of the accused, Raj Kumar sustained burn injuries on his back and near his face, we shall soon arrest the culprit,” a police officer privy to the information said.