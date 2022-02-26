Mohali: Man killed in road accident

A 30-year-old Mohali resident was killed in a road accident on Zirakpur-Patiala highway on early Friday morning.

The accident happened when the victim’s car hit a stationary truck parked along the road near Rampur Kalan village. The police are investigating the case.

The victim, identified as Sumitpal, a sector 79 resident, was a national level basketball player.

The accident happened when Sumitpal was going towards Patiala from Zirakpur side. “The car hit the stationary truck from the rear side, the collision was so powerful that Sumitpal was taken out after an hour-long struggle, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” an officer said.

The police officer had further said that Sumitpal was the only son of his parents and his mother had gone to the US 15 days ago. He was living with his father. “His father is not in a state to record his statement. Further action shall be taken after his statement,” the officer added.