Mohali: Man killed as autorickshaw rams into the rear of truck

A man was killed in a road accident after an auto-rickshaw driver crashed his vehicle into the rear of a truck in Sector 82. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Raghav Kumar. He hailed from Bihar and was living in Sector 50, Chandigarh.

The complainant in the case Amit Kumar, brother-in-law of the victim, told the police that Raghav was returning home in an auto when the driver of the vehicle hit a truck from rear due to which he fell from the three-wheeler and was crushed under the rear tyres of the truck.

Amit Kumar told police that he was also behind the auto on a bike and took the latter to a private hospital in Phase XI, where the doctors declared him dead.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the auto driver Ajay under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohana police station.