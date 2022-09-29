Mohali: Man held for raping minor

Kharar police arrested a man Tuesday night for allegedly raping a minor. He was produced in court and remanded to three days of police custody.

The child’s mother told the police that when she came back home from work, she found her daughter crying in a corner.

“When I asked my daughter, she narrated the entire incident to me. I immediately informed my husband and we decided to lodge the complaint,” the mother said. The

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Shardha Chandel said, “The accused had come here for around four-five days and was working as a labourer.”

Police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of POCSO.