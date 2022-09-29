scorecardresearch
Mohali: Man held for raping minor

The child’s mother told the police that when she came back home from work, she found her daughter crying in a corner.

Kharar police arrested a man Tuesday night for allegedly raping a minor. He was produced in court and remanded to three days of police custody.

“When I asked my daughter, she narrated the entire incident to me. I immediately informed my husband and we decided to lodge the complaint,” the mother said. The
Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Shardha Chandel said, “The accused had come here for around four-five days and was working as a labourer.”

Police booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of POCSO.

