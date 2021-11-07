Mohali: Man found murdered at Jhampur village

A man was found murdered in the fields in Jhampur village near Balongi in Mohali city’s peripheral area. According to the police the victim was identified as Ranje, a resident of Betia district in Bihar. The complainant, Raj Kumar who is the victim’s nephew told the police that on November 4, Ranje had taken his bike to take his children and wife to the market for Diwali shopping. Ranje did not return for long and in the evening at around 6 pm, Raj Kumar received a call that his uncle was wounded and lying at a secluded area. Balongi police registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated the investigation.

“I along with my brother-in-law had reached the spot where we found that my uncle had been stabbed on the right side of his chest,” Raj Kumar said. Raj Kumar stays in a rented room in Balongi and Ranje was also staying near him.

A police officer privy to the investigation of the case said that personal enmity could be the reason for murder but are not ruling out other theories including robbery. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered at Balongi police station.