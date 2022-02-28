Mohali: Man caught with 1 kg opium

Lalru police arrested a man and recovered 1 kg of opium from him on Sunday. The accused was arrested when the police party was on patrolling duty, the officials said.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Udayveer, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The accused was arrested near a school while he was coming to Lalru from Chandigarh. The police party saw the accused coming towards Lalru with a bag pack. Upon checking his bag, they found 1 kg of opium following which he was arrested.

Police registered the case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.