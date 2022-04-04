Mohali: Man booked for raping woman

The Derabassi police booked a man for raping a woman. The complainant stated to the police that she came in contact with the accused through social media and the accused had told her that he was serving in the Army.

“In 2021, the accused had come to Zirakpur and called the victim to meet in a hotel. He threatened to commit suicide if she didn’t agree to establish physical relationship with her. Following this, he had raped her. The accused again called the victim this year and took her to Shimla after threatening her with dire consequences,” a police officer added.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused identified as Balwinder Singh under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.