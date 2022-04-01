Mohali: Man booked for drugging, raping woman

Derabassi police have booked a man for allegedly raping a woman after lacing her drink with sedatives. The accused has not been arrested yet, with investigators saying that the accused will be nabbed soon.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, has stated that she was alone at her home when a man, identified as Haji Nadeem, knocked at her door and asked for some water. The complainant further said that the accused then started talking to her and befriended her. Following this, the man offered her a cold drink that was laced with sedatives.

“After drinking the cold drink, I fell unconscious. Later, when I regained my consciousness, I found that Nadeem had raped me and escaped,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nadeem.

“We have started an investigation and will soon arrest the accused,” a police officer said.