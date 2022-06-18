Mohali: Major portion of road from Phase XI to V temporarily opened

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday threw open the road from Spice Chowk to Bawa White House, temporarily, for the convenience of the public. It was said that after monsoon, the work of this road will resume and will be completed by adding premix.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu reviewed the ongoing work and said that the road will be completed soon.

The mayor said that a long sewerage pipeline had been laid on one side of this road to alleviate the problem of sewerage choking in Mohali. “This road is now completely open to the public. Some work is left which will be completed after monsoon,” he said.

The mayor further added that he had also come to know that the road was in a state of disrepair due to rains in some places and it would be repaired by the company (hired by the MC).

He said that this company has a contract with the MC and that maintenance of this road is to be done by the company for next five years. Sidhu also added that the MC has spent Rs 10 crore on this road and that with the installation of sewerage pipes, the residents of Mohali would not have to face any sewerage problem in future.

He also said the road from Spice Chowk to Fire Brigade office in Phase 1 would be completed by next week and this road would also be opened to the public. With the opening of the major portion of the road, traffic congestion is expected to reduce on the road leading to Phase XI from Phase VI.