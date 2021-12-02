Mohali: Long traffic jams haunt people due to lack of alternate routes

With various organisations holding protests in Kharar, the city had become trouble for hundreds of commuters due to long traffic jams. But the district police seemed to be clueless to give a passage to the people due to lack of alternate routes.

On Tuesday, the district had witnessed massive traffic jams when the members of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) staged a protest at the Kharar-Chandigarh highway. People travelling on the roads leading to Kharar from Mohali remained stranded till late at night due to the jams.

Jatinder Kumar, a Kharar resident, told The Indian Express that it took him three hours to reach his home. He further said that he was stranded at Chapparchiri, where a massive traffic jam had halted the traffic.

Pavreet Singh Bhatti, a resident of Samrala who had shared videos of the jams on his social media account, said that he was stuck in the jam from 5 pm till 10 pm. “We could cross Kharar in around 5 hours, it felt like we were stuck in a jam on a hilly place,” he said.

Meanwhile, some teachers of a private school in Phase XI Mohali who had to go to Kharar could reach at 11 pm due to the long traffic jam which choked entire Mohali and Kharar towns.

On creating alternate routes, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that they had alternate routes but the problem arose because they could not cope with the high volume of traffic. “We shall create more turns and alternate routes so that we do not face such problems again, “ the SSP added.

The NRHM Employees’ Association had been demanding reguralisation of jobs. The members of the association alleged that the Congress government in the state had been making false promises with them for long.

The state president of the association, Dr Inderjeet Singh Rana, had said that former CM Capt Amrinder Singh’s government had promised to reguralise 36,000 employees of NRHM but the Channi government had failed to fulfil the promise.

The members of the protesting association had staged the protest at Desumajra stretch and blocked the traffic resulting in a long traffic jam after holding a protest rally at Dussehra ground.

The entire traffic coming from Chandigarh halted at the road and Mohali city also choked due to the heavy traffic. Many people were stranded in traffic jam for many hours. Commuters remained stranded in Kharar and Mohali. Many people even had to take the route from Landarn to Chunni to reach Kharar or Morinda or Kurali.