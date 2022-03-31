Mohali: Lapses found in installation of warehouse shed; condition of injured labourer stable

A day after two women labourers were killed after the shed of a warehouse collapsed, a fact-finding committee headed by Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has found lapses. The SDM shall submit a detailed report on the case in seven days.

On the other hand, Zirakpur police have simultaneously initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The condition of a third labourer — who was seriously injured in the incident — was said to be stable on Wednesday.

Sources told The Indian Express that the fact-finding team has found that sheets were being installed on iron angles, which were weak. The probe team has further also found that due to the weak iron angles, the shed collapsed, killing the two women.

“Yes, there were lapses. We shall find other lapses in our continuing probe and submit a detailed report to the DC soon,” an officer said.

Mohali DC, Isha Kalia, had constituted the committee under Mohali SDM on Tuesday and instructed them to submit the report within seven days.