Mohali: Jharkhand man arrested with 2 kg opium

Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 2 kg of opium from him on Sunday. The accused was arrested from near Padiala bypass where the police had laid a trap.

According to the information received by the police, accused Dinesh Kuram Dangi was going towards Kurali to deliver drugs to his customers.

A team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagatbir Singh laid the trap near Padiala bypass and arrested Dinesh Kuram Dangi, who is a resident of Jharkhand.

“The accused was working in the area for nearly a year. He had come to Kurali to deliver drugs, in this case, opium to his clients,” a police officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Kurali (city) police station.