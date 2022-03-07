Mohali: Jharkhand man arrested with 2 kg opium

March 7, 2022 12:37:13 am
Kurali police arrested a man and recovered 2 kg of opium from him on Sunday. The accused was arrested from near Padiala bypass where the police had laid a trap.
According to the information received by the police, accused Dinesh Kuram Dangi was going towards Kurali to deliver drugs to his customers.
A team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhagatbir Singh laid the trap near Padiala bypass and arrested Dinesh Kuram Dangi, who is a resident of Jharkhand.
“The accused was working in the area for nearly a year. He had come to Kurali to deliver drugs, in this case, opium to his clients,” a police officer said.
A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Kurali (city) police station.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-