Jailed gangster makes ‘extortion’ demand from Mohali-based businessman

The district police on Friday booked gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri on charges of making an extortion call to a city-based businessman. Jatheri is a notorious criminal and is wanted by Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi police in various extortion, murder, and attempt-to-murder cases.

Officials said that the district police would soon initiate the process to bring Jatheri on production warrant.

The complainant, Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of a brick kiln, said he received an extortion call on October 8.

Singh told police that the caller introduced himself as Jatheri and asked him to pay Rs 1 crore. “He threatened me to not inform the cops. The caller had asked me to give the money or face consequences,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, district police booked Jatheri under Sections 506 (and 387 of the Indian Penal Code at Phase VIII police station.

Jatheri was arrested by Delhi Police in July this year. He was a close aide of another Punjab-based gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi. Jatheri and his gang are active in the National Capital Region (NCR).