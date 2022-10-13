Mohali to issue 44 temporary firecracker licences at 12 places

To issue 44 temporary licences for sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali in the district, the committee constituted by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Amit Talwar conducted a draw here on Wednesday at the District Administrative Complex. Fire crackers will be sold at 12 locations across the district.

After the draw, DC Talwar said that the administration received a total of 1,440 applications for 44 licenses across the district, out of which 1,425 were found to be valid.

He said that 1,086 applications were received for 18 licences for the sale of firecrackers in Mohali and Banur, 33 for eight licences in Kharar, Kurali and Naya Gaon, while 321 applications were received in Derabassi, Lalru and Zirakpur for 18 licences.

The committee comprised of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur Brar, Assistant Commissioner Municipal Corporation Damandeep Kaur, SDM Mohali Sarabjit Kaur, Assistant Commissioner Tarsem Chand, District Attorney (Administration) Harnavjit Singh Rakkar.

The entire process of the draw was filmed. The officials said this was as per the order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2016, to give only 20 percent of the licenses issued.

Reiterating the need to streamline sale of firecrackers in the district, the DC said that only 12 places have been allotted for the same in the district. Sale of crackers will not be allowed anywhere else.

The DC made it clear that no one will be allowed to burst firecrackers before or after the specified time and date and the sale of firecrackers without license is also prohibited. Apart from this, the number of provisional licences issued has also been limited.

Specified locations and key terms and conditions for selling firecrackers as well as more information in this regard can be found on the official website of the district administration at http://www.sasnagar.nic.in.