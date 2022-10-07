Mohali IPS officer to be awarded PM’s baton

Punjab cadre woman Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Dr Darpan Ahluwalia will be awarded the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s revolver for being the best all-round IPS probationer of the 73 RR (Regular Recruit) batch.

The valedictory parade is to be held on October 7 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. She also led the passing out parade previously for being adjudged the best probationer in Phase 1 of training.

The commander of the valediction parade is the overall topper in Phase 1, district practical training and Phase 2 of training.

It is after many years that a Punjab cadre IPS probationer is getting this award.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav received the award in 1992. Dr Ahluwalia also bagged the 1973 Batch IPS officers’ trophy for the best all-round lady IPS probationer, the Vice President of India’s trophy for exemplary conduct, and Martyr K S Vyas trophy for internal security, public order and field craft and tactics.

Dr Ahluwalia, an MBBS degree holder from Government Medical College Patiala and who hails from Mohali, completed her district practical training under SSP Bathinda J Elanchezhian (IPS).

Four officers from the 73 RR batch of IPS, Dr Ahluwalia, Jasroop Batth, Randhir Kumar and Aditya Warrier have

been allocated to the Punjab cadre.