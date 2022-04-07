Mohali industrial area dumping ground: Aim to level garbage pile by end of year, says Mayor

Around 50,000 tonnes of garbage was processed at the dumping ground in Industrial Area Phase 8-B, while the the remaining around 300 lakh tonnes is underway to be processed. A team headed by Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu and MC Commissioner Kamal Garg also visited the dumping ground.

The mayor said that the contractor company has been continuously working here for the last five to six months.

The mayor further said that Mohali generates 80 tonnes of garbage daily out of which 50 tonnes reaches the site and the rest of the wet garbage is processed at 16 sites of the civic body and converted into

compost.

“Around 600 tonnes of garbage was being processed daily at the dumping ground in Mohali and if the rainy season had not dragged on last year, the work would have been completed to a large extent,” he said.

He said that the monsoon was a major hindrance in the process of waste processing and the work had come to a complete standstill. The mayor added that if the rains remained normal this time, then, by the end of this year, the piles of garbage would be levelled to the ground.

He said that the segregation work in the dumping ground adjacent to Phase 8B was in full swing and that plastic bags, flammable material and wet garbage were being segregated to make compost. The debris is being removed from this garbage separately.