Mohali health dept visits high-risk villages at Dera Bassi; plastic waste, stagnant water found at many places

A team of Mohali health department led by the district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra visited the high risk villages of Kuranwala, Saidpura, Mubarakpur and Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi Sub-Division

to take stock of the dengue situation.

Dr Nagra said that during the visit, the team noticed that there was a lot of plastic waste like carry bags, empty bottles and disposable glasses scattered, and stagnant water in various places in the villages.

He added that the situation was similar in Balongi village where the team had visited Monday. He said that plastic waste is the most suitable place for breeding of mosquitoes as empty bottles, glasses and other items collect rainwater in which it is natural for mosquitoes to breed. Health officials also inspected the village ponds.

Meanwhile, arrangements were made by the health department to carry out anti-larvae spraying. Dr Nagra said that according to the villagers, the spraying work was not carried out in the villages. He

appealed to the people to dispose off plastic waste as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Dr Raju Dhir, Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department also visited Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dera Bassi and gave necessary instructions to senior health officials after reviewing the arrangements.

During the meeting, Dr Dhir was informed of the latest situation and steps taken to curb the spread of dengue. He said that the situation in the district is under control and survey, fogging and awareness work is being carried out vigorously.

He also directed the officials to expedite the anti-dengue activities.

Dr Nagra appealed to the people to not let water stagnate anywhere in and around their homes and to wear full body covering clothes.

He said that if one does contract the dengue fever despite taking these preventive measures, there is no need to panic. The patient should visit a government healthcare facility where the testing and treatment of dengue is being done free of cost.