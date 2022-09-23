Mohali: Health dept launches project for adoption of TB patients

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district tuberculosis (TB) officer Dr Navdeep Singh on Friday have appealed to residents, business establishments as well as non-government organisations in the district to adopt TB patients through a new government programme — Nikshay Mitra.

Civil Surgeon Kaur, while elaborating on the programme on Friday, said, “The Centre has a target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. Under the recently launched program, any person, any elected representative, employee of government or non-government organisations, any corporation or company can adopt tuberculosis patients and take care of their nutritional and medical requirements. Anyone in the district can register on a digital portal http://www.nikshay.in that the government has developed through a public-private partnership. The goal is to reduce stigma around TB, which can only be accomplished with community support, better care, and adoption of patients.”

The civil surgeon further said, “Our aim is to find voluntary donors for each patient. Those interested in adopting one or more patients will have to fill up a form committing to provide nutritional support. Volunteers can also help such patients or their family members find a vocation or help in other ways.”

Adarshpal added that the idea behind the initiative was two-fold: First, to make the TB eradication program a people’s movement, and second, to provide additional financial and social support to people suffering from the infection. Under the programme, the donor will provide food items like pulses, grains, cooking oil, milk to the patients for six months while the adoption period will be for one year. The patients or their family members can also be helped in getting vocational training, employment and treatment management.

The health official said that there are a large number of business establishments in the district, which can contribute greatly to this noble cause. She also appealed to the residents of the district to help patients as much as possible by becoming their Nikshay Mitra. For any information regarding the registration process, the District Health Department can be contacted on the number 79735 92710.