scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Mohali: Health dept launches project for adoption of TB patients

Mohali health department appealed to the residents of the district to help patients as much as possible by becoming their Nikshay Mitra.

Mohali Health dept launches project for adoption of TB patients.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district tuberculosis (TB) officer Dr Navdeep Singh on Friday have appealed to residents, business establishments as well as non-government organisations in the district to adopt TB patients through a new government programme — Nikshay Mitra.

Civil Surgeon Kaur, while elaborating on the programme on Friday, said, “The Centre has a target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. Under the recently launched program, any person, any elected representative, employee of government or non-government organisations, any corporation or company can adopt tuberculosis patients and take care of their nutritional and medical requirements. Anyone in the district can register on a digital portal http://www.nikshay.in that the government has developed through a public-private partnership. The goal is to reduce stigma around TB, which can only be accomplished with community support, better care, and adoption of patients.”

The civil surgeon further said, “Our aim is to find voluntary donors for each patient. Those interested in adopting one or more patients will have to fill up a form committing to provide nutritional support. Volunteers can also help such patients or their family members find a vocation or help in other ways.”

Adarshpal added that the idea behind the initiative was two-fold: First, to make the TB eradication program a people’s movement, and second, to provide additional financial and social support to people suffering from the infection. Under the programme, the donor will provide food items like pulses, grains, cooking oil, milk to the patients for six months while the adoption period will be for one year. The patients or their family members can also be helped in getting vocational training, employment and treatment management.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

The health official said that there are a large number of business establishments in the district, which can contribute greatly to this noble cause. She also appealed to the residents of the district to help patients as much as possible by becoming their Nikshay Mitra. For any information regarding the registration process, the District Health Department can be contacted on the number 79735 92710.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 10:39:05 pm
Next Story

LRD personnel booked for ‘assaulting’ bus conductor

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement