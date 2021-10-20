Mohali health department team inspects sweets shops, dairies in Kharar and Mullanpur, nine samples taken

A FOOD safety team of the Mohali district health department officials on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at sweet shops and dairies in Kharar and Mullanpur areas to ensure that clean, hygienic and quality food items were being sold during the current festive season

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Subhash Kumar, said that the food safety team checked the quality and durability of the sweets and milk and took a total of nine samples of milk and milk products, which were sent to Kharar laboratory for testing. He said that all the big and small sweets shops and dairies on Jhungian Road Kharar and Mullanpur were inspected and samples of milk, curd, khoya, milk cake and kalakand were taken.

Dr Kumar added that the traders were also directed to indicate the expiry date of sweets on the trays on which they are sold. He further said that during checking, the shopkeepers were instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the district administration and health department to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Shopkeepers were instructed to keep their premises clean and not to sell any expired items. They were also told to wear gloves and masks and not allow anyone to enter the shops without a mask. The shopkeepers were also briefed on the Food Safety Act. They were asked to sell pure and unadulterated items and also to pay special attention to cleanliness. He said that checking was not meant to harass anyone but to ensure that clean and quality food items were made available to the people.

The DHO added that a mobile testing van will be moving around throughout the district on which anyone could get the quality of various items checked. He said that the van is equipped with modern machinery which is capable of checking the quality of milk, RO water or plain water, turmeric, salt, pepper, spices, cold drinks, and desi ghee. A fee of Rs 50 per item will be charged.