Mohali has 17% of Punjab’s dengue cases, 50% of total deaths

Two more suspected dengue deaths were reported from Mohali on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 35. The district, in the last 24 hours, also recorded 69 fresh cases, increasing its total tally of dengue cases to 3437.

According to the health authorities, 207 suspected samples have so far been sent for confirmation. The officials said that this month alone, a total of 806 dengue cases were reported, while last month a total of 2260 cases had been reported.

Punjab is witnessing its worst-ever dengue outbreak in recent years with Mohali bearing a majority of the brunt of the vector-borne disease. Mohali alone accounts for 17 per cent of the total number of dengue cases recorded in Punjab.

The district so far has witnessed the highest number of dengue cases since the 2013 outbreak, when the number was 2,524. Almost 50 per cent of dengue deaths in the state have also taken place in Mohali alone this year.

Officials said that posh areas, such as Phase 3B2, are accounting for a major chunk of the patients coming for treatment. Even though the district administration has been conducting fogging operations every day, it has done very little to contain the outbreak.

Mohali, in the last five days alone, has reported a total of 386 cases, with health officials claiming that in the last ten days at least 654 new cases of the vector-borne disease have been lodged. The officials said that most of the patients coming for treatment, around 60%, were from Mohali city.

Though the number of cases of the disease has been high, when compared to last month during the same period, the health authorities have remained optimistic and claimed a slight decline in the number of daily cases.

The dengue outbreak in the district was first reported in September when 344 cases were reported. In October, the numbers went through the roof with the district recording a whopping 2260 cases of the disease.