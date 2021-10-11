Mohali: Gym trainer ‘shoots himself’ dead

A gym trainer allegedly shot himself dead at his residence at Lakhnaur village in Mohali. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 8 and October 9.

The victim, identified as Aryan Kumar, had been working as a trainer at Kris Gethin Gym in Mohali district for the past five years.

He is suspected to have shot himself dead with an unlicensed pistol which his unidentified friend had given him around three or four days ago.

Aryan’s wife Shakky said in her complaint that on the night of October 8, her husband had come home late and had begun drinking after locking himself in a room.

“He locked himself in the room and started drinking. After some time, he came out of the room with a pistol in his hands, which one of his friends had given him a few days ago. Aryan then shot himself before I could even stop him,” she stated to the police.

The complainant told the police that she had taken Aryan to a private hospital at Sohana with the help of her neighbours where the doctors had declared him brought dead.

Acting on the complaint, the Sohana police registered a case against the accused and his unidentified friend who had given him the pistol under

sections 25,54, and 59 of the Arms Act.