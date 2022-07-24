Mohali: Gang smuggling narcotics in ambulance caught with 8 kg opium, three held

Updated: July 24, 2022 3:17:57 pm
The Mohali district police busted a gang which was using an ambulance to smuggle narcotics in the tri-city area on Sunday. The police also arrested three persons from Lalru and recovered 8 kg of opium from them, officials said.
The police identified the arrested individuals as Ravi Shrivastav, Harinder Sharma and Ankush. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused smuggled the narcotics from Uttar Pradesh and had delivered 11 to 12 consignments in the past. He said a man was lying on a stretcher in the ambulance, posing as a patient, while another person sat with him, posing as an attendant.
“Our team got a tip-off. On checking, it was found that the ambulance did not have basic equipment or a first aid kit, following which our suspicion grew. The opium was found in a pillow,” the SSP added. The police are currently checking the details of the ambulance. “We are verifying whether the ambulance was registered with any hospital and, if so, whether the hospital exists,” SSP Soni revealed.
He said the accused did not have any previous criminal background, but had smuggled around 8 to 10 kg of opium in the past. A special naka has been set up on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, the police added.
