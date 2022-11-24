Mohali: Four snatch car at gunpoint in Sector 88, second case in five days

Four men late early on Thursday morning opened fire in the air, before snatching a car at gunpoint and fleeing at Mohali’s Sector 88. The incident, the second such in the last five days, has put Mohali police on alert, with investigators suspecting the involvment of the same gang in both cases.

As per details in Thursday’s incident, a case had been registered at Sohana police station with police launching an investigation.

The police said that the incident took place at around 2 am, when the complainant, Harshad, his sister and a friend had gone towards Purab Premium Apartments for getting something to eat. Police said that Harshad and the others had taken a car, a Toyota Glanza, on rent and gone to Himachal Pradesh. They returned to Mohali late on Wednesday night, before deciding to venture out again to get some food to eat.

Harshad told the police that when they were returning from Purab Premium Apartments, a car ovetook and intercepted their vehicle. The car, police said, had four men sitting in it.

“One of the men whipped out a gun and fired at least four shots in the air. The others asked us to come out of our car. Two of the men then boarded our car and sped away with it, with the other two fled in the car in which they had come,” Harshad told the police.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police registered a case and launched a probe.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DSP (city-2), Harsimran Singh Bal said that the police had recovered the snatched Toyota Glanza from Sirhind early on Thursday morning and teams were working to track down and arrest the accused soon. He added that they had gone through CCTV footage of the area and had got some vital clues.

The incident in Thursday came close on the heels of another such carjacking that had been reported on November 20, during which four men had snatched a car at gunpoint in Kharar and abandoned its driver in Nakodar town. Kharar police have registered a case in this connection, with police trying to now figure if both the incidents were the handiwork of the same gang.