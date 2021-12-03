Mohali: Four oxygen plants set up in district for possible third wave

The district health department Thursday claimed that it has set up four Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants at various government hospitals to be prepared for a possible third wave of Covid-19. The department has ensured that there shall be no shortage of oxygen in case of an emergency.

The district immunization officer Dr Vikrant Nagra told The Indian Express that one oxygen plant was set up each in the Derabassi civil hospital and Dhakoli while the remaining two were set up in the Civil Hospital, Mohali.

“We are fully prepared to tackle any emergency situation, the four plants are now operational,” Dr Nagra added.

After the second wave, the district administration had decided to set up the PSAs to meet the demand of oxygen in case any emergency situation arises in the future. The plants shall generate around 2000 LPS (litre per minute) oxygen which, the health department claimed, will be sufficient to meet demands.

To add to this, the work on a PSA plant of a 100 LPS capacity in Kharar civil hospital is in progress and will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the Tricity reported eight new cases on Thursday with 133 active cases currently active.

Chandigarh: 4 New cases

Four new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of cases to 65,475. The total number of active cases is 65.

Panchkula: 1 new case

One new Covid-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula on Thursday. The active case tally currently stands at 23 cases. As many as 379 people have died due to the virus.

Mohali: 3 new cases

Three positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district Thursday with 45 active cases. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that two cases were reported

from Mohali and one from Gharuan.