Mohali: Four booked for immigration fraud

The Phase XI police has registered a case against four persons, including two women, for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused were allegedly running an immigration firm and have not been arrested.

The case was registered against Raldeep Singh, Jasnoor Kaur, Gurjot Kaur and Ajay Sharma on the complaint of Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of SBS Nagar. The accused were running an immigration agency – Saksham Immigration Consultancy. In her complaint, Rajwinder alleged that she along with one of her friends had given a total of Rs 10.5 lakh to the accused to be able to go to Canada on a work visa.

The accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Punjab Travel Professional Act.