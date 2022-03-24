Mohali first district in Punjab to achieve cent per cent vaccination for 18+ population

Mohali on Thursday became the first district in the entire state to inoculate 100% of its population above 18 years with the Covid vaccine.

As per data available, a total of 8,15,168 people were eligible for Covid jabs in the district and all of them had been immunised as of March 24 with either one dose or both doses. The data further said that the district administration had jabbed at least 1,123,184 people with the first dose of the vaccine, taking the total coverage to 137.79%.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isha Kalia, said that the district was able to achieve this milestone in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic because of a multi-pronged strategy that is being used by the district administration in corroboration with the health department to motivate people to come forward and get jabbed vaccination.

“Apart from the regular (permanent) camps at all the government health centres, which operated between 9 am and 3 pm, a special provision of vaccination facility was also made between 9 am to 7 pm at the District Hospital, Mohali. Vaccination facilities were made available at all government health facilities and some special centres stayed open during the weekends as well,” she added.

Kalia further said that a special initiative of home vaccination — named ‘Surakhya Di Home Delivery’ — was extended to anybody who could not go to the health facilities. Temporary camps were organised at public places, wards were covered through ward-wise camps, mobile camps were organised in villages, RWAs, and all the government departments.

Highlighting the oversight of the entire process, Kalia said that the vaccination coverage was done on a daily basis by the district administration and health department.

Regular appeals were made to call people to come forward and get vaccinated through social media and other channels, daily schedules were also shared on social media platforms and the official website of the district administration. Daily calls were made to people whose second dose was due, via a call centre. Information, like when the second dose was due, the nearest Covid-19 vaccination centers where they can get jabbed — was also regularly shared with the public.

“We are proud to have vaccinated 100 per cent of the eligible population of our district and a sizeable population of the Tricity as well,” Himanshu Aggarwal, Nodal Officer, Vaccination, said.

He further added that a focused effort was being made to vaccinate people in the 15-17 age group and the 12-14 age group.

At present 74 per cent of the 15-17 age group has been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid vaccine.