Mohali: F&CC clears work orders worth Rs 11 crore

Work orders worth over Rs 11 crore were passed Tuesday at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee of Municipal Corporation (MC). The work orders include cleanliness of parks and roads.

It was also decided in the meeting that the fogging will start from next week.

After the meeting, Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that the work orders given in the meeting mainly included cleaning work of both external and internal roads, cleanliness of parks and purchasing cars and other articles pertaining to manual sweeping initiated by the MC.

He added that new resolutions of more than Rs 10 crore have been passed for various development works in Mohali and their work orders would also be given in the next meeting.

On starting fogging, the mayor said that a resolution had also been passed for the maintenance of fogging machines of the MC and fogging would be started in the city from next week so that the breeding of mosquitoes could be stopped in time.

He said that besides this, a resolution has also been passed to install two new traffic lights — traffic lights at the Law College turn and near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy. The work of Dharamshala of Sohana will also be completed. The issue was discussed in the meeting.

The mayor added that in consultation with the councillors and residents of all the wards of the city, the proposals were taken up in the meeting so that the all-round development of the city could be carried out in a systematic manner in each ward. He reiterated that no discrimination was taking place in the development works and all the works were being carried out in a transparent manner.