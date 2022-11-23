scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Mohali: Ex-ASI named in nurse’s murder case

Nasib Kaur was found dead in Sohana village, before which she had made calls to one of her male friends.

nasib kaur news, sohana nurse murder news, mohali crime news, indian expressNasib Kaur was found dead in Sohana village, before which she had made calls to one of her male friends. (File)

Phase VIII police named a a former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rashpreet Singh in the murder of a nurse Nasib Kaur who body was found in Sohana on November 13.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh said that they are yet to arrest the accused but the investigation revealed that Rashpreet was involved in the murder, according to the call detail records procured by the police.

Kaur was found dead in Sohana village, before which she had made calls to one of her male friends. However, police is yet to trace the man.

Also Read |Sohana nurse death: Police lodge murder case, start probe

Rashpreet was dismissed from service when he entered the house of a man in connection with a property dispute and was booked for criminal intimidation and extortion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Kaur’s parents claimed her body. She was the youngest of four siblings and had promised her family that she would join them to celebrate her nephew’s birthday on November 23, before she died. Her father works as a labourer in Abohar. Sources in the police said that they got CCTV footage which shows the victim with a man on a Scooty. The police had rounded up some people in this connection.

Don't miss |Nurse who moved house two weeks ago found dead in Sohana park

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:16:23 am
Next Story

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak is struggling just weeks after taking charge

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X