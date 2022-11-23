Mohali: Ex-ASI named in nurse’s murder case

Phase VIII police named a a former Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rashpreet Singh in the murder of a nurse Nasib Kaur who body was found in Sohana on November 13.

Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh said that they are yet to arrest the accused but the investigation revealed that Rashpreet was involved in the murder, according to the call detail records procured by the police.

Kaur was found dead in Sohana village, before which she had made calls to one of her male friends. However, police is yet to trace the man.

Rashpreet was dismissed from service when he entered the house of a man in connection with a property dispute and was booked for criminal intimidation and extortion.

Kaur’s parents claimed her body. She was the youngest of four siblings and had promised her family that she would join them to celebrate her nephew’s birthday on November 23, before she died. Her father works as a labourer in Abohar. Sources in the police said that they got CCTV footage which shows the victim with a man on a Scooty. The police had rounded up some people in this connection.