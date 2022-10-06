Mohali Dussehra ground to be used for Dussehra: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday gave a clarion call to people to eradicate social maladies in the state and restore its pristine glory. Mann said this while addressing the gathering at the Dussehra event in Phase 8.

The CM also announced that the Dussehra ground at Mohali will be solely for the purpose of Dussehra celebrations and no commercial activity will be allowed on it.

The CM appealed to the people to collectively celebrate the occasion by promoting peace, amity and brotherhood in the state.