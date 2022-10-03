scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Mohali district wins national award for potable drinking water

ADC (D) Avneet Kaur said that on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas, the district was awarded for its better performance in providing potable drinking water to 100 per cent villages of the district.

A total of 92,542 drinking water connections have been provided in 342 villages of the district. (File)

The Mohali district on Sunday won the national award under ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conferred the award on the district at a function organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

She said that a total of 92,542 drinking water connections have been provided in 342 villages of the district. “With this, district had clean water supply to every village,” she said.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:44:40 am
