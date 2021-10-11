Mohali district reported 95% of its dengue cases in 45 days

With more than 800 dengue cases reported in the district, Mohali has again become notorious. However, no case was reported on Sunday.

According to the doctors, around 95 percent of the total cases reported this year have been in last one and half months, which has worried the health department.

“Around 350 cases were reported last month, along witheight deaths. It is a huge number, as health department is still coping up with effects of Covid-19,” an official said.

The officials also added that most of the cases were reported from Mohali (city) which has become an epicenter for the spread. An official said, “We have identified the vulnerable points, these include the posh areas like Phase VII and Phase IV, and the MC (Municipal Corporation) teams have started the fogging these areas.”

When asked about the reason for the spread of the disease in these areas, a health official said that since many paying guest accommodations are located in these

areas, the tenants use desert coolers. A number of larvae have been found in the coolers. ens