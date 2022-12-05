Mohali district records 33 snatching incidents from July to November

A total of 33 snatching cases have been reported in Mohali district from July to November this year, with Mohali city recording most number of these incidents. This has become a matter of grave concern for both the people and the police.

Megha Singh, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of newly developed sectors such as 97, 106 and 107, said that there is no police patrolling which has made their area vulnerable to crimes like snatching.

He said that they had spoken to the police authorities in the past for starting patrolling in the area but in vain. He wants the police to coordinate with RWAs to control crimes like snatching and carjacking.

Ashok Jha, a former councillor, said that there is a need for more manpower in the police force so that patrolling could be increased. Mahavir Singh Dhillon, a Phase VII resident, said that there must be police and people meetings on a regular basis which will help contain the problem.

The Dera Bassi police on Saturday arrested four people who had snatched the cab from a Panchkula resident. It is suspected that these four were involved in three other armed carjacking incidents in the district which had happened last month.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that he had held a meeting with his officers to look into the issue of snatchings. Garg added that they would try to ensure that all the residential societies within Mohali district should have gates. They were also working on to increase the manpower of the district police to patrol the newly developed areas of the city.

With the development of new sectors and lack of police manpower, patrolling has become difficult which allows criminals to strike at will. According to an officer, the city police has around 30 PCR vehicles out of which 22 are in working condition. The PCR team has a strength of around 100 men which is sufficient for petrolling in the entire city round the clock.