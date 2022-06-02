scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Mohali district forest officer arrested in graft case

Complainant had uploaded a video on CM’s portal. After the video was verified and found to be authentic, a case was registered

Express News Service | Mohali
June 2, 2022
Mohali District Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh (File)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday morning arrested Mohali District Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh in an alleged case of graft. The arrest was made after the director of an immigration firm had lodged a complaint with the Punjab chief minister.

According to Vigilance Bureau officials, DFO Singh was arrested along with another person, Harman Singh, after the director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) Davinder Sandhu had lodged a complaint saying they were demanding a bribe for favouring him in some projects.

A case had been registered against both the accused under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SSP Vigilance Bureau Gaganajit Singh said that the complainant had uploaded a video on the chief minister’s portal, following which the video was verified, found to be authentic and the case was registered.

