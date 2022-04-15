Mohali: DC to hold meeting with GMADA over lack of civic amenities in residential colonies

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Amit Talwar, is soon set to hold a meeting with officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on the issue of lack of civic amenities in residential colonies of the district.

The DC had on Wednesday stated that the administration shall look into the issue of lack of civic amenities for people in many residential colonies. He added that there were many illegal colonies in the district and the administration shall take the issue up with the GMADA.

The GMADA is already in the process of mapping illegal colonies in the district. In case, people are found violating norms and encroaching, action shall be taken against the builder.

Sources said that the Mohali DC’s action comes after he received complaints from many areas — mostly in Kharar, Derabassi and Zirakpur — that builders were not providing basic amenities to the residents.