Mohali DC orders wearing of masks at public places

By: Express News Serivce | Mohali |
April 23, 2022 9:07:50 am
April 23, 2022 9:07:50 am
The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Amit Talwar, on Friday issued orders to take strict action against people not wearing masks at the public places.
The DC ordered that the wearing masks at public places like bus stands, airport, cinema halls, malls, crowded places like the markets, will be mandatory.
The orders also stated that all offices are asked to maintain social distancing.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-