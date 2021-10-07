Mohali DC Kalia proposes committee to confer land ownership to slum dwellers

To provide proprietary rights to slum dwellers in Mohali under BASERA scheme, the district administration on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation (MC) officials to expedite the process of tendering such rights before Diwali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia proposed a committee comprising officials of Revenue, PUDA and MTP (Municipal Town Planner) to establish land ownership so that no issue comes up during the transfer of proprietary rights to the slum dwellers.

She said that the team will engage to demark the land with pinpoint accuracy and use state-of-the-art apparatus, such as drone among other things, to determine the total dwelling units and their area.

She further said that the process of survey of beneficiaries should be completed in two weeks so that the process of publication of lists and objections may be called in time. She also reviewed the progress made by the various civic bodies under the scheme so far.

According to the DC, the Slum Development Programme- ‘BASERA’ is a flagship programme of Punjab government led by Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi.

“Punjab is the first state in the country to launch such a scheme of conferring proprietary rights to every slum household occupying state government land in any urban area on the date of notification of The Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act,” she added.