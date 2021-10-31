Mohali: Criminal held with 3 firearms, 73 live cartridges

A NOTORIOUS criminal, Rajneesh Kumar, alias Preet Phagwara, a member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, was arrested along with three firearms, 73 live cartridges in Mohali. Police said Rajneesh Kumar had planned to eliminate his arch rival Sukhi Bidhipuria- who is lodged in a jail, along with his gang members during a court hearing. Police said Rajneesh was brought on production warrants in connection with snatching incidents reported in the jurisdiction of PS Kurali. During interrogation, he disclosed his plans and led to the recovery of huge amounts of ammunition. Rajneesh is a resident of Phagwara in Kapurthala.

SSP (Mohali) Navjot Singh Mahal said, “Some of the snatching incidents took place in the jurisdiction of PS Kurali and after a tip off, the police obtained the production warrant of Preet Phagwara and brought him here to thoroughly investigate the cases. Rajneesh revealed that he was planning to kill/attack his rival gang member Sukhi Bidhipuria, who is lodged in jail. He was in touch with his associates and arranged weapons and ammunition to execute the plan during Sukhi Bidhipuria’s court hearing.”



SSP Mahal disclosed that pistols and ammunition which were arranged from other states for the execution of plan were recovered. A case has been registered against his gang and the further probe is underway.

Mahal said that Rajneesh, after entering the world of crime in 2014, has been constantly involved in various criminal activities. He was earlier a member of Sukha Kahlwan group and used to operate his Facebook profile. After Kahlwan’s killing, he joined the gang of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Thereafter, on Bhagwanpuria’s directions, he and his associates schemed with Akul Khattri, Bhagwanpuria’s close associate, to flee from police custody during a court hearing in Nawanshahr. Rajneesh also arranged his associates to carry out an attack on Beant Brar of Bagha Purana and caused injuries to the latter. Further investigation in this case is underway.