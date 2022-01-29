Mohali: 693 test Covid-19 +ve, 6,528 active cases

The district had reported 693 Covid-19 cases in the district on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 91,848 with 6528 active cases. No death was reported in the district due to the infection.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that 303 cases were reported from Mohali, 132 from Kharar, 94 from Dhakoli, 69 from Derabassi, 30 from Boothgarh, 26 from Gharuan, 20 from Kurali, 13 from Lalru and six from Banur. The DC added that 1308 patients were recovered from the infection and were discharged from the home isolation or hospitals.

The health authorities had said that a total of 3159 samples were collected and the district had recorded a positivity rate of 21.9 percent.

A total of 10,941people were vaccinated in the district.