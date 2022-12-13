Mohali court issues production warrants of Jagtar Singh Hawara in 24-yr-old case

The district court has issued production warrants of Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The production warrants for December 17 were issued in a 24-year-old sedition case on December 3 but the court order was made available on Monday.

“Production warrants issued to accused received back served through e-mail. However, accused has not been produced by the jail authorities. Let production warrants be issued to the concerned jail authorities to produce the accused in the court on December 17,” observed the court of Judicial Magistrate (Ist Class) Jagjeet Singh.

Hawara is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Hawara’s production warrants were first issued on April 4, 1999, for April 28 same year by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Mandeep Singh Dhillon at Kharar. However, after that, the district police neither brought Hawara on production warrants nor arrested him in the case. Hawara, along with six other people, was booked under sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 225 (resistance or obstruction to apprehension of another person) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments) of IPC.