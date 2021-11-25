Mohali court issues arrest warrants against murder accused for jumping bail

The Mohali District and Sessions Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Gaurav Kumar, an accused in the sensational double murder case of journalist KJ Singh and his mother. Gaurav Kumar was out on bail and had failed to appear in court.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Ranjan Khullar, issued the arrest warrant after Gaurav Kumar failed to appear in court. The court had also issued a arrest warrant against Amrik Singh, who had given the surety bond on behalf of Gaurav for the grant of bail.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 23, 2020, had granted interim bail to accused Gaurav Kumar. The High Court had also ordered Gaurav to appear in the concerned court for trial on December 22, 2020, which the suspect failed to do.

On October 11 this year, the court had stated in its orders that the non-bailable warrants of accused Gaurav Kumar had not been received back. The court had ordered to issue the warrants for November 24.

“Surety Amrik Singh absent. Bailable warrants of Rs 15,000 be issued to surety Amrik Singh for the date fixed,” the court had ordered. The court had now fixed January 10 for the next hearing of the case.

Senior Journalist and former staffer of The Indian Express, KJ Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur (92), were found murdered at their house in Mohali’s Phase-3B2 on September 22, 2017.

On October 27, 2017, the district police had arrested Gaurav Kumar (27) from Kajheri in Chandigarh and recovered the Ford Ikon car, camera, and other belongings of KJ Singh from the rented accommodation of the suspect.

Gaurav, a native of Bulandshehar in Uttar Pradesh (UP) had told in his interrogation that he murdered KJ Singh after the former had slapped him after a small quarrel.

The police investigation had revealed that Gaurav had come to Phase-3-3B2 to visit an immigration firm, post which he had gone to meet a woman friend in a park, where KJ Singh had objected to his

presence. The incident had happened in the afternoon of September 21.

Gaurav had returned to his rented accommodation after the incident and returned in the night to murder KJ Singh. The bodies of Singha nd his mother were discovered on the afternoon of September 22 by KJ Singh’s sister and nephew.

Singh’s house is located just along the park in Phase-3B2 where he had the alleged quarrel with Gaurav.

According to the police, Gaurav was arrested by a PCR team of the district police from near the Homeland Heights in Sector 70 while the accused was roaming in the Ford Ikon car in which he had stashed Singh’s belongings.