Mohali court declines police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in one case, grants in another

A Mohali district court in Kharar on Monday declined to send gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to further police remand in a case involving firing at a microbrewery.

Bishnoi, who is a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was produced in the court under tight security.

The Kharar court, however, did extend Bishnoi’s police remand in a separate Arms Act case by ten days.

On Monday, Mohali police had brought Bishnoi from Bathinda court and produced him in the Kharar court of a duty magistrate in Mohali. In court, the police moved a plea seeking Bishnoi’s custody for questioning him in a case relating to the firing at Brew Bros, a microbrewery located in Sector 80. The police told the court that they had got two-days of custody of Bishnoi on December 17 but they could not interrogate him in depth as the gangster was to be taken to Delhi for taking his voice samples.

The police prayed for further remand, but the plea was turned down by the court.

On March 13, two bike-borne men had opened fire at Brew Bros, a microbrewery in Sector 80. The police arrested two people in the case and alleged that the firing had taken place after Bishnoi had demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money from the owner of the establishment.