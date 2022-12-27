scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Mohali court declines police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in one case, grants in another

The police told the court that they had got two-days of custody of Bishnoi on December 17 but they could not interrogate him in depth as the gangster was to be taken to Delhi for taking his voice samples.

kharar court news, bishnoi news, indian expressThe Kharar court extended Bishnoi's police remand in a separate Arms Act case by ten days. (File)

A Mohali district court in Kharar on Monday declined to send gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to further police remand in a case involving firing at a microbrewery.

Bishnoi, who is a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was produced in the court under tight security.

The Kharar court, however, did extend Bishnoi’s police remand in a separate Arms Act case by ten days.

On Monday, Mohali police had brought Bishnoi from Bathinda court and produced him in the Kharar court of a duty magistrate in Mohali. In court, the police moved a plea seeking Bishnoi’s custody for questioning him in a case relating to the firing at Brew Bros, a microbrewery located in Sector 80. The police told the court that they had got two-days of custody of Bishnoi on December 17 but they could not interrogate him in depth as the gangster was to be taken to Delhi for taking his voice samples.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...

The police prayed for further remand, but the plea was turned down by the court.

On March 13, two bike-borne men had opened fire at Brew Bros, a microbrewery in Sector 80. The police arrested two people in the case and alleged that the firing had taken place after Bishnoi had demanded Rs 40 lakh as extortion money from the owner of the establishment.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 08:21:31 am
Next Story

Diabetics, keep these important health tips in mind while enjoying the festive season

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close