Mohali: Couple booked for cheating, stealing Delhi-based businessman’s car

Kharar Police booked a couple for allegedly duping a Delhi-based businessman. The couple reportedly took the complainant’s car and fled after switching off their cell phones. Police initiated an investigation in the case.

The complainant, Anwar Hashmi, a resident of Chandni Chowk in Delhi told the police that he is the Vice-President of Noida-based Investor Clinic, and visits Punjab frequently.

He further said that whenever he comes to Mohali, he stays at Hotel Centra on Kharar-Landran road, where he met a woman named Elizabeth.

The complainant said that Elizabeth had once requested him to provide a job to her husband Puneet Sidhu. “I asked for Puneet’s resume, Elizabeth sent it to me. I also came in contact with Puneet Sidhu on October 6. He called me and told me that Elizabeth was not well and asked me to give him my car. I helped the couple but after some time they stopped answering my calls,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant further said that both Puneet and Elizabeth had switched off their phones and fled with his car. A case was filed against Puneet and his wife Elizabeth under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.