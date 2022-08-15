Mohali: Councillors demand transparency in F&CC

August 15, 2022 12:40:43 am
Azad group councillors have written to the Mohali civic body commissioner demanding changes to the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), especially seeking transparency in the functioning of the committee.
The councillors wrote to Commissioner Navjot Kaur after some sitting and former councillors alleged that Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu allotted projects to a residential society of which he is a beneficiary. They also claimed to have the support of the majority of councillors.
Azad group and AAP had formed an alliance before the previous civic body elections.
AAP councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari said they did not feel that the F&CC was working transparently. “We have been raising the issue from day one… the committee had awarded the work orders which need to be brought into the house for discussion. Work orders were awarded by the F&CC without any discussion,” he said.
